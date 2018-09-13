Mindnich seeks fourth term on Lumby council, first as trustee

Lori Mindnich is running for both Village of Lumby councillor and School District 22 trustee

Lori Mindnich is hoping to double up on elected positions Oct. 20.

Mindnich said Sept. 13 that she is running for her fourth-consecutive term on Village of Lumby council in addition to running as School District 22 trustee for Lumby and Area D as well as Cherryville.

“As a councillor, I am currently a liaison for the Lumby and District Health Society where I was on the Doctor Recruitment committee when we were blessed to be able to attract Dr. Burnett to our community. I also sit as a liaison with the Lumby and District Chamber of Commerce,” Mindnich said. “I am currently the first Vice President of the Southern Interior local government Association, where I am grateful to be able to bring an extra voice for our communities to the Provincial Government.”

Mindnich joins the race for Village of Lumby council alongside her current fellow councillors Randal Ostafichuk and Julie Pilon. Mayor Kevin Acton is also seeking re-election. The only current councillor stepping aside is Coun. Nick Hodge.

However, Mindnich said she wants more.

“I know that our schools are a vital part of our communities, which is why I am also running as a trustee,” Mindnich said.

One of her goals as trustee would be to act as an advocate for rural students.

“I believe that the school board needs to remember and be reminded that rural schools are just as important as urban and city schools. We could say that they are more important as they play a big part of our community hub,” Mindnich said.

“I will continue to push hard to keep our schools open, and also to push for our joint use agreement between the schools and our community.”

The School District 22 Board of Education is comprised of seven trustees, two of which comprise Lumby and electoral areas D and E. The two current trustees in that area, Mitzi Fortin and Doris Squair, are not seeking re-election.

@VernonNews

parker.crook@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.