ELECTION DAY: Here’s where to vote

Voters across British Columbia head to the polls today to choose a mayor, council and other leaders in local government.
Polls are open in Vernon at the following locations until 8 p.m. PT:
Voting runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at stations in each municipality.
Greater Vernon voters (City of Vernon, District of Coldstream, Regional District of North Okanagan Electoral Areas B and C) will also be voting on a borrowing referendum in regards to a proposed new cultural facility to be located in downtown Vernon. The building would be the future home of the Vernon Public Art Gallery and Greater Vernon Museum, to be located on the old Coldstream Hotel site on 29th Street downtown.
REFERENDUM QUESTION, CITY OF VERNON (Yes or No):
Are you in favour of the Regional District of North Okanagan adopting the following bylaws:
– Greater Vernon Cultural Service Establishment Bylaw No. 2785, 2018 and;
– Greater Vernon Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2786, 2018 which authorizes the Regional District of North Okanagan to establish a cultural service and borrow an amount not to exceed $25 million for the purpose of financing a portion of the monies required for the acquisition of lands and construction of a new Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility for the Greater Vernon Cultural Service?
Who is running for mayor?
Here’s a look at who is running for mayor and council in the City of Vernon:
MAYOR (4); Elect 1:
Victor Cumming; Art Gourley; Erik Olesen; Darrin Taylor.
Who is running for council?
COUNCIL (20); Elect 6; Vote up to six;
Scott Anderson (I); David Deshane; Teresa Durning; Kelly Fehr; Jasmine Finlay; Sherrilee Franks; Kari Gares; Don Jefcoat; Lily Kerr; Rick Lavin; Shawn Lee; Gordon Leighton; Kevin Lepp; Jamie Morrow; Akbal Mund (I); Dalvir Nahal (I); Brian Quiring (I); Dawn Tucker; Terry Vulcano; Sam Zaharia.
Who is running for regional director?
Here’s a look at who is running for Electoral Areas B (BX-Swan Lake) and C (BX-Silver Star) directors; (I) = incumbent:
AREA B (2) ELECT 1:
Bob Fleming (I); Myles McGovern.
AREA C (2) ELECT 1:
Mike Randell; Amanda Shatzko.
REFERENDUM QUESTION, ELECTORAL AREAS B AND C (Yes or No):
Are you in favour of the Regional District of North Okanagan adopting the following bylaws:
– Greater Vernon Cultural Service Establishment Bylaw No. 2785, 2018 and;
– Greater Vernon Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 2786, 2018
which authorizes the Regional District of North Okanagan to establish a cultural service and borrow an amount not to exceed $25 million for the purpose of financing a portion of the monies required for the acquisition of lands and construction of a new Multi-Purpose Cultural Facility for the Greater Vernon Cultural Service?
VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
BX Elementary School, 5849 Silver Star Road
Here’s a look at who is running for Electoral Area F (Rural Enderby) director:
AREA F (ELECT 1):
Denis Delisle; Lori Heins.
VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Enderby and District Senior Citizens Complex, 1101 George Street
Who is running for school board?
Here’s a look at who is running for trustee in the Vernon School District:
CITY OF VERNON, RDNO ELECTORAL AREAS B AND C: (9) ELECT 4, Vote for up to as many as 4:
Mollie Bono; Ronald Burton; Jenn Comazzetto; Paula Harned; Nicole Makahoniuk; Mark Olsen; Mark Rivette; Christie Tujik; Tom Williamson.
VILLAGE OF LUMBY, RDNO ELECTORAL AREAS D AND E: (3) ELECT 2:
Gen Acton; Sheri Minard; Lori Mindnich.
COLDSTREAM:
Robert Lee (I) acclaimed
VOTER STATIONS, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
ELECTORAL AREAS B AND C: BX Elementary School.
VILLAGE OF LUMBY, ELECTORAL AREAS D AND E: Village of Lumby office, 1775 Glencaird Street.
Voter guides for other municipalities in the region:
